Died on 6th November 2019 in his 89th year, the memory of Professor Albert Tevoedjrè continues to be honoured by his compatriots. For the former Candidate Kessilé Tchala Saré, the deceased is a man of rare intelligence.

Like many of his compatriots, the former Minister of Health and unfortunate candidate in the last presidential election, Professor Kessilé Tchala paid tribute to Brother Melchior who died on 6th November last. In his message, Boni Yayi’s former minister seems to be concerned about the socio-political context chosen by Djrègbé’s Renard to withdraw from the physical world. “How to protect Benin from a curse? How can we save the future?” he wondered as the country’s governance stuttered.

The former presidential candidate in 2016 is indeed saddened to see the departure of one of the few intellectuals and political actors engaged at a time when the country is going through an unprecedented crisis. “Is this the reason for the early departure of the Fox, who was endowed with a superior intelligence? The knowledge artist leaves us at a time when we are in search of wisdom. And to think that Tévodjrè was a Beninese! May he rest in peace!” he publishes.

Born in Ouaké in northern Benin in 1953, Kessile Sare Tchala studied medicine in Poland from 1975 to 1982. A kidney transplant specialist who has had a career in Paris and treats many personalities on the continent; he was briefly Minister of Health in Benin from 2007 to 2008, the year he was dismissed. In his position, he raised the salaries of health workers, but also set up a world-class hospital project in Cotonou.

He is keen on this establishment, which can accommodate for surgical procedures all patients from the southern Sahara who are evacuated to Europe when they are too sick. But the project never came to fruition, and the surgeon draws an uncomfortable conclusion from his brief time in power: “Because of my profession, I have never lived on subsidies, markets, pensions or a salary in Benin. I was blamed because my rigour and reasoning stem from my material independence. When I came to government, I warned my colleagues: if you put your finger on the spiral of prebendism, nepotism and corruption, I told them, we will not get away with it. “