The broadcast of a video on social networks showing police officers brutally beating a student in Kenya shocked several people who called for an end to police brutality.

The 22-second video was recorded Monday from a high-rise building and clearly shows four police officers kicking, hitting and trampling the student while he is lying on the ground, reports the BBC. We could hear the shock received by the authors of the said video in their oral expressions and shouts. One of them shouts while an officer kicks the student’s head.

At the end of the video, the student was forcibly relieved by his “executioners” and taken away by them. The video toured social networks and was relayed by Kenya’s main media.

The authorities’ reaction

However, Police Inspector Hilary Mutyambai reported in a statement that the police officers had been deployed to “restore order” after students blocked a main road and began to “harass motorists and other road users”. “It is important to note that all police officers have received rigorous and professional training in the management of riots and illegal gatherings (…), the use of force must be legal and necessary to meet the needs of justice,” he added.

Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i tweeted on Monday that measures would be taken against officers within 24 hours. Mr. Mutyambai said that an investigation had been opened and that any police officer found “guilty” would be held responsible, the BBC said. The hashtag #StopPoliceBrutality is the main topic on Twitter, with tweeters sharing other videos with JKUAT students under attack by the police. University officials have ordered the institution to be closed “indefinitely“.