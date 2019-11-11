Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi is again hospitalized following an illness. This was announced by the spokesman for the family cited by Africanews.

Former head of state Daniel Arap Moi was hospitalized at the end of October and is once again hospitalized for a health check-up, reports Africanews. According to Lee Njiru, the family’s spokesperson, it was a regular health check. He therefore reassures his fellow citizens not to worry because the former leader is not in a critical state. “I appeal to the press not to cause unjustified concern by exploiting the credulity of the masses,” he said. Vice-President from 1967 to 1978, Daniel Arap Moi succeeded the father of independence, President Jomo Kenyatta in 1978 before ceding power in 2002.