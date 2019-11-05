Mexican technician Javier Aguirre was appointed Monday as coach of Leganés club in the Spanish Liga. In difficulty since the beginning of the season, the club called on the 60-year-old technician to carry the team until the end of the season.

Leganés has announced the appointment of Javier Aguirre as the club’s technician until the end of the 2019-2020 season. “C.D. Leganés and Mexican coach Javier Aguirre Onaindia have agreed that the Aztec technician will join the Pepineros bench for the rest of the season,” the club said in a statement on its website. A former coach of the Egyptian Pharaohs, the Mexican also has extensive experience in the Liga after coaching Atletico Madrid (2006-2009) and Espanyol Barcelona (2012-2014).

He will have the heavy task of bringing the already under-strength team up with just one win in 12 Liga matches. The new coach succeeds Luis Cembranos, who has been in charge of the interim since Mauricio Pellegrino’s dismissal on 21st October. He will make his first test next Friday against Real Sociedad in the league.