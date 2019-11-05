The United States has announced new sanctions against high-ranking Iranian officials. These are aimed at nine personalities working in the circle of the Ali Khamenei guide.

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the hostage-taking at the US Embassy in Tehran, the US Secretary of the Treasury announced new sanctions against nine people in the circle of the Iranian Supreme Leader. These punitive measures are classic: their assets are frozen in the United States and they are no longer allowed to do business with Americans. These include the guide’s son, his chief of staff and six others appointed by the leader. According to Washington, “these measures further reduce the Supreme Leader’s ability to implement his policy of terror“.

After its withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear agreement, the Donald Trump administration continues to increase sanctions against the Tehran regime. Recently, sanctions have been imposed on the Islamic Republic’s leader, the head of diplomacy and other senior officials in the country. In response, Iran announced on Tuesday that it would reduce its commitments to nuclear activities. A piece of news that the White House chief wouldn’t like.