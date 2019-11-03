Before his concert on Saturday 2nd November 2019, the Ivorian singer Ariel Sheney cried for DJ Arafat, his master.

Three months after DJ Arafat’s death, Ariel Sheney is still not over it. Still in shock, the artist still does not understand the reasons for his exclusion from DJ Arafat’s funeral. As he was talking about his live concert on Ivorian television broadcasting (RTI), the artist was moved to tears.

In fact, Ariel Sheney, could not support the broadcasting of a video in which we see him kneeling on stage, and DJ Arafat, bare-chested, approaching him. It was in January 2019 when he apologized to DJ Arafat. After crying for a few minutes, he pulled out a handkerchief to wipe away his tears, then apologized: “I didn’t actually expect it. I’m really sorry (…) It was difficult. I’ve been through this like everyone else here…”

According to Ariel Sheney reported by the infodrome, it is a “great thing” to prevent someone from being able to mourn someone they loved. “I don’t know how to explain this, but so far, I haven’t been able to digest it yet,” he said in tears.