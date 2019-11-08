Former Congolese warlord Bosco Ntaganda will appeal the prison sentence imposed on him by the judges of the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Sentenced on Thursday 7 November to 30 years in prison, former militiaman Bosco Ntaganda, through his lawyer, expresses his willingness to appeal the decision of the international justice system. Subject to 18 charges, “Terminator” was sentenced to the heaviest sentence for war crimes and crimes against humanity. “Ntaganda intends to appeal the sentence decision and a notice of appeal will be filed within 30 days in accordance with current regulations,” his lawyer, Stéphane Bourgon, said in a statement in which he referred to “significant errors of law and fact,” his counsel wrote.

A powerful militia leader in the northeastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ntaganda is considered a key player in the abuses against civilians in 2002 and 2003 in Ituri. In the ICC’s history, he is the first person to be convicted of sexual slavery. He was the leader of the rebel group of the United Congolese Patriots and its military wing, the Patriotic Forces for the Liberation of Congo (PFLC).