Brother Melchior, Professor Albert Tévoédjrè, has bowed out on Wednesday 6th November 2019. Like many political actors, the General Secretary of the Restoring Hope Party, the Honourable Guy Mitokpè, greeted the memory of the illustrious deceased.

Professor Albert Tevoedjrè died on the morning of Wednesday, 6th November 2019, and would not have lived unnecessarily. The messages that come from all over the political class, regardless of their tendency, are an expression of the impact they would have had on many of these fellow citizens. For the Honourable Guy Mitokpè, the death of the illustrious politician following the revision of the constitution is a sign of fate. “As a sign of fate, he left the day after the desecration of the basic law of 11th December 1990. He was one of the leaders of the national peace pact that is the December 1990 constitution,” he said.

The general secretary of the Restoring Hope party then expressed words of condolences to the family of the illustrious deceased. “On my own behalf, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the TEVOEDJRE family on the death of the illustrious statesman he was.”