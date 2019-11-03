An ECOWAS delegation is on a mission this Sunday in Guinea Bissau to try to defuse the political crisis in the country.

Guinea-Bissau has been going through a deep political crisis since 2015. To get the country out of this impasse three weeks before the presidential elections, the Economic Community of West African States deployed a ministerial mission to this former Portuguese colony. Main objective: to reconcile the deeply divided political class after the dismissal of the first Aristides Gomez and his government. Challenging the legality of the presidential decree signed by José Mario Vaz, the head of government and his team intend to remain in place until the next elections are held.

President Vaz has appointed Faustino Imbali as the new Prime Minister, who has also formed his government. In this battle, ECOWAS, the African Union and the United Nations supported the dismissed government. Enough to “fan” the fire! In the street, independent candidates and opposition candidates are calling for demonstrations to revise the electoral register in order to guarantee the credibility of the vote. It is in this deleterious atmosphere that the electoral campaign for the presidential elections of 24 November opened. It remains to be seen whether the mission of the West African organisation will be able to reduce to one the number of governments in this country, which has been plagued by the crisis for almost five years.