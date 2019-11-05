You promised love to yourselves forever, but things seem to be changing. But how do you know that you love someone more? What are the signs that prove that you are no longer in love with this person who attracted you so much? And yet, you’ve been in a relationship for a while, getting along well and having a good time together.

Discover these 10 signs of doctissimo that prove you are probably no longer in love.

1- Your partner annoys you

Before, there were things that you didn’t care about before or that even entertained you… but that was before because now you can’t stand them anymore. That little noise he or she makes when eating, that joke he or she always tells, the way he or she hangs the shower head… Whatever he or she does, everything he or she does annoys you to the max!

Every time you frown at his facial expressions and ways of doing things, ask yourself if it is really important, and how much this “unpleasant” act affects your life. If the moments when he or she annoys you multiply, no doubt about it, it’s a sign!

2- Your partner is no longer a priority

Is spending time with your partner bothering you? If, every time, you think you have better things to do than share time with her or him, it’s a bad sign.

It’s not about spending 24 hours a day glued together either, but you realize that when you were in love, your half always came before the rest. If now you would rather spend more time at work than come home, this is a sign that love is running out.

3- You only think about yourself

Empathy disappears with love. If before, you were concerned about your partner’s happiness, interested in his personal/professional development, were filled with little attentions towards him… and now you always put your own interests first, it is called selfishness, and in large doses, this nasty defect can destroy the most beautiful of relationships.

4- You don’t mind disputes

No one likes to argue, but whereas before the slightest argument affected you and led you to wonder about the impact it would have on your relationship, now it’s every day and you don’t even want to fix it anymore. You no longer make the effort to reach an agreement and you even go so far as to provoke an argument to give yourself even more reasons why your relationship is going wrong.

5- you no longer miss her

You spend less and less time together and prefer solitary moments. Why stay at the office so late? Because, alone, you feel better, something you didn’t feel before! You are constantly looking for moments without her or him and go several days without seeing you and without feeling any lack.

6- You think you deserve better

Even if you spend great moments together, something tells you that you could be with a more attractive, intelligent and funny person. Be honest with yourself and ask yourself if you think you deserve better and if you think your partner had an incredible chance the day he or she met you. If you even come to think that you are doing a good deed by staying with her or him, do you really think it is love?

7-You go to see elsewhere

There is a difference between accidentally meeting someone who attracts you and leads you to be unfaithful and wanting to find someone to cheat on your partner. If you turn around on the street and look at a lot of men or women or if you have already asked relatives if they know someone who is single for you…this is a clear sign that you no longer consider yourself a couple and are looking for an escape route.

8-You no longer recognize the loved one

You can no longer remember what attracted you to your partner. In your opinion, it would have changed or you no longer like the same things. The fact is that you no longer find anything attractive in your partner and sometimes you even think that you no longer recognize him or her and that this person is not the one you fell in love with.

9- You refuse physical contact

You no longer go out for a walk hand in hand, you are embarrassed during hugs and kissing her is a considerable effort for you. Let’s not even talk about sex, you stopped fantasizing about your partner a long time ago and realizing these fantasies no longer even excites you. This happens more often in women for whom sex is always linked to affect, but this feeling is quite normal in a couple crisis.

10- No more respect

One of the fundamental principles in a loving couple is mutual respect. If you have ever thought that your partner is worthless, if humiliating or embarrassing him or her in front of other people does not make you feel hot or cold, or if you consider that he or she is doing everything wrong, you are clearly no longer in love, it is a more than equivocal sign.

If you combine all these signs, then it does mean that you are no longer really in love with your partner. On the other hand, if you find yourself in one or two points, it may simply mean that you are going through a difficult period or that you have entered the opposition phase.