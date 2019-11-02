President Ali Bongo received in audience on Friday at the presidential palace, the Cameroonian Minister of Economy and Special Envoy of President Paul Biya.

There was no idle day for the Gabonese head of state on Friday. Ali Bongo Ondimba received in audience at the palace at the Libreville seaside palace, Alamine Ousmane Mey, Minister of Planning and Spatial Development, but also special envoy of President Paul Biya, carrying a personal message whose content has not been made public. According to a diplomatic source, the exchanges focused on security, economic and issues in the sub-region.

“The presence of the Cameroonian envoy in Gabon is part of the regular consultations between the heads of state of the sub-region,” he said. Paul Biya’s emissary said he was honoured by the constructive exchanges he had with the President. He also welcomed the bilateral relations between his country and Gabon. Gabonese Minister of Economy Roger Owono Mba, the Secretary General of the Presidency, Jean-Yves Teale and the Director of Cabinet Brice Laccruche Alihanga also attended the hearing alongside President Bongo.