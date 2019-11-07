With American sanctions and Iran’s new measures to continue enriching uranium for military purposes, tensions have risen between the two countries and France has been unable to do anything so far to maintain the nuclear agreement in force as it had said. On Tuesday, Iranian officials said they did not have confidence in France.

Ali Akbar Velayati, senior foreign policy adviser to Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, said his country did not trust France because it had not respected its commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreement, MEMO reported. Indeed, the French President had promised a credit line of 15 billion dollars to Iranian President Hasan Rouhani, in order to prevent the Islamic Republic from breaking with the terms of the nuclear agreement.

According to Ali Akbar Velayati, “the main problem is that France and other European signatories to the JCPOA (nuclear agreement) are not keeping their promises. They did not keep their promises in the nuclear agreement. That is why we do not trust the French government to keep its promises. “This statement on Tuesday on the French channel France24, was followed the next day by the implementation of the fourth step of reducing its JCPOA commitments by injecting gas into 1,044 centrifuges. “Thanks to American policy and its allies, Fordow will soon be operational again,” Rouhani tweeted on Tuesday.