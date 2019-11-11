The news of the CFA franc has continued to feed strongly into the web since France’s declaration that it is ready to embark on bold reforms with African leaders on this colonial currency. For Chadian President Idriss Deby, the monetary clauses established with France must be reviewed in favour of the black continent.

In his interview with the French media France 24 last week, Beninese President Patrice Talon said that African countries must remove the foreign exchange reserves deposited in the French public treasury. A statement of bravery strongly acclaimed by many Africans. But Patrice Talon is not the only one to have pointed out the flaws in the colonial currency. Chadian Head of State Idriss Deby, speaking on the Cameroonian channel Afrique Média, called for a review of the monetary agreements linking the countries of the CFA zone to France.

“It is a conviction for me the question of the CFA Franc. It is a conviction, that is clear. Now, the problem is: is it the CFA Franc as such that poses a problem, or is it the monetary agreements that poses a problem? I think we have to look at both things. What binds us to France today are the monetary agreements that were shaped in the 1960s,” explained Idriss Déby, quoted by Benin 24 Tv.

For Idriss Deby, we must return to a negotiation table with France to question these agreements. Challenge the CFA Franc, which brings together several countries: “May this currency become our own currency by destroying the agreements. We are wondering today whether it is our currency or France’s currency. And the operating account doesn’t make any sense. We need to remove this operating account. Here, I think that France is a democratic country with a tradition of justice. Injustice has lasted too long, it is time for dialogue to begin with France to clarify things, to allow us to have our monetary sovereignty. We don’t have it today,” he concludes.