The 2010 presidential election went badly wrong in Ivory Coast. Several people died and thousands in exile, not to mention those who are languishing in prison for various reasons despite the involvement of the United Nations in the organisation of the elections. In his presentation to the UNESCO Chair, Dr. Issa Malick Coulibaly, former minister of Laurent Gbagbo exiled in Benin since 2011, outlined the history of the facts and made proposals to help the UN better certify elections in the future. In an exclusive interview, he gives us the reasons for choosing this theme.