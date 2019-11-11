In France, the Drôme and Ardèche were hit by an earthquake on Monday 11th November 2019. A witness to the event recounts his experience at LCI.

It was in the middle of the day that Valentin was surprised by a tremor he had “never felt” before. According to LCI, it was an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale that occurred in his department and in the Drôme “Suddenly everything started to shake. Some furniture fell, cracks appeared on the walls.” According to the media, if the tremor lasts only about ten seconds, this moment seems “endless” to him. “At first we thought it was a problem on the power plants next door or a mine blast from the nearby Lafarge plant,” he recalls.