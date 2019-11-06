Donald Trump’s chief of staff has been summoned by Democratic leaders to be heard in the removal proceedings against the president. Mick Mulvaney is the most senior White House official to be summoned to this case.

The US Congress has issued a summons to the Chief of Staff of the White House Chief of Staff to hear him in the case between Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. “The investigation revealed that you may have been directly involved in the attempt, orchestrated by President Trump, his personal agent Rudolph Giuliani, and others,” to pressure Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden, Democratic leaders in charge of the investigation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday they wrote.

Last week, an officer known for his military deeds in the White House gave damning testimony against the leader. Recently, parliamentarians voted to formalize the procedure for the removal of the president. In the Republican camp, we are not ready to cooperate with the investigation. Donald Trump denounces a coup against the United States and, it seems unlikely that his chief of staff will make himself available to Congress. A new episode is opening up in this case.