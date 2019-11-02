Very close to the artist Ange Didier Houon, alias DJ Arafat, Minister Hamed Bakayoko is now a great support for the family of the artist who died on Monday August 11 following a motorcycle accident. After having a major role in the success of the funeral of his “son” DJ Arafat, the Minister remained close to his family, especially the widow Carmen, to support her.
These fatherly actions led by Minister Hamed Bakayoko did not go unnoticed. In any case, Carmen Sama, wife of DJ Arafat, will not forget them. Through a message she sent to the ministers via her Instagram page, the young lady shows her gratitude.
View this post on Instagram
Papa chéri, père adoptif de mon ange Didier ,je te remercie de m’avoir soutenu durant cette épreuve,merci d’avoir aimé mon défunt mari comme ton propre sang , merci d’être le grand père de mes enfants, merci pour la maison que tu as offerte à Rafna et à moi, tu es une personne admirable,pleine de bonté,Qu’ALLAH te donne longue vie , je te serais infiniment reconnaissante père @hambak08
Message from Carmen Sama to Hamed Bakayoko
“DEAR FATHER, ADOPTIVE FATHER OF MY ANGE DIDIER, I THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING ME DURING THIS ORDEAL, THANK YOU FOR LOVING MY LATE HUSBAND AS YOUR OWN BLOOD, THANK YOU FOR BEING THE GRANDFATHER OF MY CHILDREN, THANK YOU FOR THE HOUSE YOU OFFERED TO RAFNA AND TO ME, YOU ARE AN ADMIRABLE PERSON, FULL OF KINDNESS, THAT ALLAH GIVES YOU LONG LIFE, I WOULD BE INFINITELY GRATEFUL TO YOU FATHER.”