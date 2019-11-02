These fatherly actions led by Minister Hamed Bakayoko did not go unnoticed. In any case, Carmen Sama, wife of DJ Arafat, will not forget them. Through a message she sent to the ministers via her Instagram page, the young lady shows her gratitude.

Message from Carmen Sama to Hamed Bakayoko

“DEAR FATHER, ADOPTIVE FATHER OF MY ANGE DIDIER, I THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING ME DURING THIS ORDEAL, THANK YOU FOR LOVING MY LATE HUSBAND AS YOUR OWN BLOOD, THANK YOU FOR BEING THE GRANDFATHER OF MY CHILDREN, THANK YOU FOR THE HOUSE YOU OFFERED TO RAFNA AND TO ME, YOU ARE AN ADMIRABLE PERSON, FULL OF KINDNESS, THAT ALLAH GIVES YOU LONG LIFE, I WOULD BE INFINITELY GRATEFUL TO YOU FATHER.”