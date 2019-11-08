On the occasion of All Saints’ Day, Emmanuelle was banned from the tomb of her brother, DJ Arafat.

“Emmanuelle“, DJ Arafat’s sister had gone very early to the Williamsville cemetery on 1st November 2019 to pay tribute to her late brother. But to her great surprise, the passage was blocked. According to the security forces, since the desecration of the tomb of the late Dj Arafat, visits have been prohibited to everyone except 4 people including his widow Carmen Sama, and a minister of the republic, certainly his adopted father Hamed Bakayoko.

The rest of the members who were not disclosed by security agents could be the mother and children of DJ Arafat, who died in August 2019, following a motorcycle accident.