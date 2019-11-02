On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a rather surprising statement. He said Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was “the original idea of the United States”.

According to a report from the Turkish Anadolu agency, Sergei Lavrov spoke on the news channel “Russia-24” and said that Russia wants more information on the murder of the leader of the terrorist group Daech. “Everything has been solemnly and triumphantly announced, but our army is still studying additional facts, and it cannot yet confirm much of what the United States has said,” Lavrov said.

The Russian minister also indicated that Daesh had emerged after the American invasion of Iraq and the release of extremists from prisons by the Americans.

“THEREFORE, TO SOME EXTENT, THE AMERICANS HAVE ELIMINATED THE ONE THEY GAVE BIRTH TO, IF THAT REALLY HAPPENED”: LAVROV.

Baghdadi led Daesh who discovered large parts of Iraq and Syria. U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he was killed during a night raid in Idlib province in northwestern Syria. Announcing Baghdadi’s death, Trump said that the Daesh / ISIS chief had tried to escape through a tunnel that was finally in a dead end, taking three young children with him “until certain death”.