On Saturday 9 November 2019, a delegation from the Movement of Elites Committed to the Emancipation of Benin (MECEB) visited the home of the former Mediator of the Republic Albert Tévoédjrè, who died on 6 November. Led by Jacques Ayadji, the delegation went to offer its condolences to the grieving family.

The MECEB party did not remain insensitive to the death of Albert Tevoedjrè. On Saturday, the party sent a delegation to sign the condolence booklet and express in a loud voice its sorrow at the death of “Brother Melchior”.

The widow who received the delegation thanked Jacques Ayadji and his followers for their gesture. She took the opportunity to launch a call to prayer for the illustrious deceased.