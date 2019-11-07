Witness of the socio-political crisis in Guinea-Conakry, the diaspora is breaking out of its silence to support the alternation in power.That’s why Guinean women will be on the streets of New York to demonstrate against human rights abuses and a possible third term for President Alpha Condé.

The crisis in Guinea Conakry is worrying even beyond its borders. Women from the Guinean diaspora will be on the streets of New York in the United States on Monday, November 18 to denounce the abuses of Conakry’s power in managing the current crisis in the country. Condemning the flagrant violations of human rights, they also intend to put pressure on Professor Alpha Condé’s regime.

In Conakry, people have been demonstrating for several weeks to demand strict respect for the constitution in force in the country. According to the National Front for the Defence of Democracy, the Head of State wants to revise the Basic Law in order to remain in power. During the violent demonstrations, about ten people died, including one gendarme. The government accuses the opposition of being responsible for these murders. In the majority’s rank, the mystery remains as to whether or not the president will serve a third term. However, the international community calls for the preservation of the achievements and respect for the texts in force.