On Monday, the United States submitted to the UN confirmation of the country’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, signed in 2017. This decision prompted China to react and express its regret at Washington’s decision on Tuesday, November 5.

“We hope that the United States will assume more responsibility and make a decisive contribution to the multilateral cooperation process, instead of producing negative energy,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a press conference on Tuesday 5th November. This follows Donald Trump’s decision to reverse the Paris Accord signed by his predecessor Barak Obama on climate change. “We believe that climate change is a common challenge facing all humanity,” the Chinese spokesman added.

China’s comments preceded the signing on Wednesday in Beijing of a joint climate document prepared by President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron, on an official visit, reports Straits Times. The document will declare “the irreversibility of the Paris Agreement“, the French Presidency announced on Tuesday, which also deplored the US decision to leave the climate agreement. China is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, responsible for th change of climate.