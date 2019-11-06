During a two-week mission to Benin, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative Mr Luc Eyraud, in view of Benin’s performance, launched an appeal to international investors to take a greater interest in this small West African country but rich in potential opportunities it offers.

After a two-week stay in Cotonou as part of the fifth review of the economic and financial programme concluded in April 2017 with Benin under agreements under of the Extended Credit Facility (ECF). At the end of the mission, Mr Luc Eyraud congratulated Benin on making the programme a success and appealed to international investors to come and invest in the country. According to him, three elements make the difference in Benin. “First of all, I would like to say that the macroeconomic environment is very good. We have growth above 6% with extremely low inflation and a really minimal currency security,” he emphasizes.

In addition, “we have very good macroeconomic management with a very prudent fiscal policy and a reduced budget deficit. Debt shows that the risk of over-indebtedness is really moderate. The IMF program in Benin is generally a success. All quarterly performance indicators since the beginning have been completed,” he said, presenting himself to investors.

the second aspect that also makes the difference for Benin, he continues, is the country’s strong growth potential in the medium term. Indeed, the IMF Article IV report of May 2019 estimated that Benin’s medium-term growth was above 6%. This places Benin in the top 4 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Obviously, realizing this high growth potential requires efforts and the authorities are very committed to macroeconomic reforms, in the field of infrastructure and energy, which make work easier for private investors.

Finally, one issue that often attracts the attention of foreign investors is economic governance. And there, he says, “what is interesting is that there has been a significant improvement. The latest Doing Business report notes an improvement of 4 places in Benin and measures are being taken to improve all these performances,” he concluded.