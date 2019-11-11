The Burkinabe army has neutralized a dozen assailants in the eastern region of the country. Attacked very early this Monday, 11 November, the defence and security forces defended themselves against the attackers.

Alleged terrorists attacked a military camp in Foutouri in eastern Burkina Faso in the early hours of Monday morning. The army’s prompt response cost the lives of about ten assailants. The defence and security forces reported two wounded in their ranks. Last week, the attack on a convoy of the mining company Sefoma killed 38 people in the same region. This had prompted the authorities to take strong measures in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel.

Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali are going through a cycle of violence perpetrated by armed groups, some of which are affiliated with the Islamic State. As proof, the recent attacks in Mali were claimed by Daech’s West African branch. This rout of unidentified individuals will certainly do people good and galvanize troops in the fight against terrorism.