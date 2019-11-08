To face the growing terrorism in Burkina Faso, the mayor of Ouagadougou municipality, Armand Roland Pierre Beouinde is calling on Burkinabes to give up one month of their income to contribute to the war effort.

The security situation in Burkina Faso is getting worse and worse. The country is highly exposed to deadly attacks by armed groups that have taken control of parts of the nation. On Wednesday, the SEMAFO mining company’s convoy was ambushed, resulting in some 40 deaths and 60 injuries. Faced with a series of attacks on Burkina Faso, the mayor of Ouagadougou municipality, Armand Roland Pierre Beouinde, is asking each Burkinabe to give up a month’s income to help in the fight against terrorism.

“Every Burkinabe should contribute to the war effort by giving a month’s gross income to the public treasury,” says Armand Roland Pierre Beouinde, quoted by wat fm.

“In the history of our young nation we will remember that in such dark hours, our people have always been able to resist fierce popular resistance,” he added.

For Armand Roland Pierre Pierre Beouinde, the Burkinabe people have a major role to play in the fight against terrorism. He therefore invites Burkina Faso’s people to stand up as one man to respond to the President of Faso’s call against barbarism and savagery by joining the ranks of volunteers in the defence of the country.