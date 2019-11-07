Ph: Roch-Kaboré-Virgile Info

On Thursday 7th November after the deadly attacks on a convoy of the mining company SEMAFO on the Ugaru-Bungu axis, President Rock Marc Christian Kaboré addressed the people . In his address to the nation, the Head of State declared three days of national mourning.

Burkina Faso is once again targeted by terrorist attacks. The attack on a mining company’s convoy killed 38 people and injured many others in the morning of Wednesday 6th November. In a message to the nation, the President declared three days of national mourning starting Friday, November 8. “I decree, as of November 8, 2019 at midnight, a 72-hour national mourning period. During these 72 hours, I invite each Burkinabe to meditate and introspection, to strengthen his faith in unity, cohesion and peace in our country,” the Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces ordered.

