Deputy Daouda Simboro leaves the National Assembly. He resigned from the Chamber to the Speaker of Parliament on Tuesday 5 November 2019.

The elected representative of Kossi province in 2015 under the banner of the Union for Progress and Change (UPC-opposition), Daouda Simboro, has expressed his willingness to resign from the National Assembly to the President of the Hemicycle. In his resignation letter, the parliamentarian explains that this resignation will allow him to “honour a commitment” without giving any further details. It should be noted that his resignation takes effect on Tuesday 5 November 2019.

A banker by training, former parliamentarian Daouda Simboro, who says he is concerned about Burkina Faso’s security situation and advocates a social truce, intends to return to his old love, “the Bank”, without ever being able to lose sight of the need to assume his social responsibility and his obligation to be socially useful.