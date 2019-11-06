Brother Melchior, Albert Tevoedjrè, gave a blow job on Wednesday 6th November. Informed, the President of the National Assembly, Louis Gbèhounou Vlavonou, paid his respects.

Far from being a simple loss, the death of Albert Tévoédjrè, the first mediator of the Republic and author of a dozen literary works, is a key figure in the advent of Beninese democracy. Rapporteur of the conference of the nation’s living forces in February 1990, he was able to put his knowledge at the service of the entire nation.

It is, aware of her rich journey, that the second personality of the country, joined her voice to that of the others to give her a testimony on this day of her departure for eternal rest. Louis Vlavonou is saddened because the death of Brother Melchior is a huge void for the country. That is why he declares that “Benin has lost a friend of its democracy, its literature but also its credo”.