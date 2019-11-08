Former Brazilian President Lula da Silva is on the verge of regaining his freedom. On Thursday, 7 November, Supreme Court judges voted to release the country’s most popular politician.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, president of the Brazilian left, will be free to move in the coming hours. In a ruling by the Supreme Court, Brazil’s most competent court, six judges voted in favour of the release of any person imprisoned before all avenues of appeal had been exhausted. This decision will lead to the release of more than 5,000 detainees. Accused of corruption, Lula has been serving an 8-year and 10-month prison sentence since April 2018. A favourite of the last presidential election, he constantly denounces a political trial aimed at destabilizing him.

His conviction had sparked debates on the independence of the judiciary before evidence came out afterwards to question the bias of the judge in charge of the case. On Friday, these lawyers demanded the immediate release of their client. In the streets of Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro, this release is eagerly awaited. Argentina’s President-elect, Peronist Alberto Fernandez, welcomed the ruling of the High Court, unlike Jair Bolsonaro, who hoped to see the statesman “rot in prison”.