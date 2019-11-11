The former Nigerian Head of State, Olushegun Obasanjo, was at the home of his counterpart Nicephore Dieudonné Soglo on Monday, 11 November. The two personalities gave an overview of some of the issues of concern for the African continent.

Former Nigerian Head of State Olushegun Obasanjo had a one-on-one meeting with his Beninese counterpart on Monday morning. During their exchanges, according to some reliable sources, the two personalities had to discuss issues concerning the development of the African continent. Since development cannot become a reality without African integration, they decided, through the forum of former heads of state, to put their experiences at the service of the continent.

President Nicéphore Soglo took the opportunity to thank his host for the role he has played and continues to play in resolving the political crisis that has shaken Benin in recent months. Actions are planned in the very near future to avert cyclical crises that are hampering economic development and stability in Africa.