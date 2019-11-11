Dr. Malick Gomina and the Honourable Walis Zoumarou, both members of the Republican blocs, eventually laid down the hatchet. The reconciliation was sealed at the residence of the elected representative of the 13th electoral district.

Several months after their political division, the Honourable Walis Zoumarou and his brother Malick Gomina have just smoked the pipe of peace. According to information provided by the Benin Press Agency, reconciliation between the two political actors took place this weekend at the home of the oldest member of the National Assembly, the eighth legislature. The reconciliation of these two political leaders of the Republican Boc took place after many negotiations between different political leaders.

It was MP Walis Zoumarou who took the initiative to publicly announce that the peace pipe is being smoked between him and the young hopeful from Djougou. The patriarch does not intend to stay at this level. He pledges to be the first support to accompany the political ambition of the young doctor who barely missed his visa for the last legislative elections. The two personalities intend to work hand in hand to contribute to the emergence of their Commune. It should be recalled that all members of the Republican bloc and the 13th electoral district, Dr. Malick Gomina, who was convinced that he would be placed on the list of the last election in his district, was removed from the list in favour of his elder brother Walis Zoumarou. A situation that gave rise to enmity between the two personalities.