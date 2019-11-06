Received on Sunday 3 November 2019 in the socio-political programme “Sans Langue de Bois” by Soleil fm, the former Minister of Justice under Boni Yayi and one of the experts set up by President Patrice Talon to formalise the recommendations of the political dialogue indicated that the amnesty law adopted by parliament only concerns identified or known persons. This reading of the amnesty law is contested by Sadikou Alao, President of Gerdess Afrique.

The general rapporteur of the political dialogue and the technical committee of experts was the guest of the socio-political programme “Sans langue de Bois” by Soleil fm on Sunday 3 November 2019. Stating the motives for his participation in the political dialogue, he referred to the amnesty law which, unlike the assumptions, does not concern the military who shot at populations.

Contrary to this reading, the chairman of the study and research group on democracy and economic and social development (Gerddes-Africa) invited on Nasuba-tv, believes that it is a misperception to say that the amnesty law does not concern unidentified persons. For him, this attempt to take an amnesty law is an attempt to amnesty the killers. “…And whoever thought he had to turn into an expert by saying that the amnesty law can only apply to identified persons was totally wrong. Amnesty laws cover acts that are considered a crime or misdemeanour for a given period of time, whether or not identified,” he said.

For him, even the adoption of an amnesty law is not the solution to the crisis that Benin has been going through for several months. The solution to the crisis, it seems, lies in the duty to sit down with the Beninese to discuss. A duty to sit down, which, he points out, is quite different from the semblance of political dialogue in which no opposition party has participated. “As you have seen, we talked about an amnesty law that overlooks much of the problem. We talked about a comprehensive amnesty law; that is, people who demonstrated because their people were killed…they were mixed up with the killers. In any case, these killings are crimes against humanity and cannot be amnestied,” he said.

According to him, only international law does not allow amnesty for mass crimes like this one. If Beninese decide to prosecute these crimes, they have full freedom to do so, he concludes.