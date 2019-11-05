The Prefect of the Atlantic Department is against the use of child labour in markets, workshops, construction sites and other areas of economic exploitation. It was by a prefectoral decree dated 30 October 2019 that Jean-Claude Codjia invited the perpetrators of this act to put an end to it.

No more children in workshops, markets, construction sites and other economic exploitation in the Atlantic Department. This was a decision taken by Prefect Jean-Claude Codjia by decree, Article 1 of which stipulates: “The use of child labour in markets, workshops, construction sites and other areas of economic exploitation is strictly prohibited throughout the territory of the Atlantic Department”.

Article 2 of the same decree warns those who engage in this practice. “Anyone who engages in such a practice on account of income is severely punished in accordance with the provisions of the law”.