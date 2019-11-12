The Republican Block Party returns to politics on Saturday 16th November 2019 on the National Assembly esplanade in Porto-Novo.

The Republican Block party is bringing its activists together next Saturday in Porto-Novo to discuss issues related to the life of the party. The main theme of the discussions will be “women and youth in the political arena in Benin“. This theme will certainly allow the various speakers to magnify the discriminatory reform imposing at least one woman per electoral district during the next legislative elections.