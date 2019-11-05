The brand new general manager of the Beninese electricity company, Jacques Paradis, has set up his company to achieve its results. It was through a message dated Monday, 4 November that the new directors were revealed to the staff.

Not surprisingly, the new general manager of the Beninese Electric Power Company (Bepc), Jacques Paradis, has swept the company he is now in charge of. Coming to restore the company’s image, he is aware that he needs help to achieve his objectives. Thus, all central directors were dismissed.

Thus, those whose names follow will very soon take up service in place of the compatriots who worked there.

Administrative and financial director: Jacques Corbin

Sales Director: Michel Bergamin

Technical Director: Yves Carpentier

Directors of studies, development and projects: Gérard Zagrodnik

Director of Human Resources: Sylvie Patoine

Purchasing, Procurement and Inventory Management Director: Ghislain Boutin

Internal Audit Director: Fakhry Toumi.

The same press release states that “any change is accompanied by uncertainty”. That is why the Executive Director is committed to maintaining an atmosphere of timely communication. In other words, in a few days’ time, the staff will be able to suffer the same fate as the central directors.