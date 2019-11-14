Adrien Houngbdji’s party gives its final respects to Ismaël Tidjani Serpos. As a member of Parliament elected on the Democratic Renewal Party’s list in the first legislature, he contributed to the party’s entrenchment. His contribution to the Rainbow Party makes him an exceptional activist who cannot be forgotten. That is why tributes due to his rank are being paid to him this Thursday 14th November after the National Assembly.

Le PRD rend les derniers hommages au Président Ismaël Emile TIDJANI-SERPOS