As with each of his media outings, the head of state seems not to have convinced many of his fellow Beninese citizens who followed him through the interview he gave to France 24 and FIR. This is the case of the fceb spokesman, who points out many incongruities in the words of Patrice Talon.

Received this Thursday in an exclusive interview by Marc Perelman of France 24 and Christophe Boisbouvier of RFI, the Beninese president, did not convince according to some of these compatriots. For the spokesman of the party of the Cauri forces for an emerging Benin, for example, there is a lot of incongruity in the words of the cantor of the “New Start”. According to him, the head of state to be taken seriously must still on some points of his speech.

Indeed, according to the Honourable Nourénou Atchadé, relayed by the online information site “Benin 24 Tv”, the Beninese number 1 must first of all specify to the Beninese where he discussed with President Boni Yayi since he stated: “I regretted very much President Boni Yayi’s involvement in what happened, because he was involved in what happened. I made him understand that.” The elected representative would like to know how the two personalities exchanged views.

The other point on which, the elected representative of the 7th electoral district considers that President Patrice Talon has shown incongruity, is the fact that he is substituting himself for justice by accusing the former head of state of being involved in post-election violence. “What do you think of the presumption of innocence, or should I understand that your desire is soon to be justice in Benin?

The Honourable Nourénou Atchadé also believes that it is incongruous that, in his remarks, the Head of State was determined to blame others for the violence while clearing his name, while everyone knows that it was exclusion that was the breeding ground for post-election violence. “What do you think of your own responsibility for what happened?” he wondered.