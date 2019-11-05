The eighth legislature MPs have been considering since Monday 4th November 2019 on the General Finance Act of the State exercise 2020. To highlight the main orientations contained in this budget, a series of communications were launched in favour of national representation, including one on the various social measures planned for the 2020 budget year.

It was the HPEI director, meaning higher private education institutions, Professor Dodji Amouzounvi, who presented the third communication on social measures contained in the State budget, exercise 2020. In his presentation, Professor Dodji Amouzouvi lifted a veil on the various social measures already contained in the government’s action programme, the implementation of which will be launched in 2020. These measures concern various themes and sectors such as education, health, social housing, transport networks, etc.

With regard to educational measures, Professor Dodji Amouzouvi brings good news to teachers, students and secondary school students alike. In fact, in higher education, students are reassured about the payment of scholarships. Also in the field of education, mention is made of the payment of school fees for schoolchildren, the strengthening of school canteens and allowances for teachers. In terms of public health, free caesarean sections are coming back in force. There are also other measures such as the care of the poor and the construction of referral hospitals to meet the expectations of the population.

In addition, public investment expenditure rose from 439,000 billion last year to 485,500 billion CFA francs. These expenditures will enable the government to extend the country’s coverage in terms of drinking water availability, the construction of 20,000 social housing units, the construction of an international standard sports stadium, the construction of ministerial, administrative and departmental cities and the extension of the national transport network through 67 municipalities. It should be noted that his presentation was preceded by two others under the themes: “Les grands régimes politico-socio-économiques et analyse du Bénin révélé”, presented by Gilles Tobossou and “Analysis of governance in Benin through the orientations adopted by the draft finance law 2020”, presented by Kora Gounou.