From Friday, November 08 to Saturday, 09 November 2019, the populations of the city of Abomey-Calavi may have difficulty accessing Soneb’s water. The company plans to carry out work that will cause disruptions in water supply in all parts of the city. “These disruptions will consist of pressure drops or even a temporary shutdown of drinking water supply at the tap,” the statement said.

Soneb invites the people of Abomey-Calavi and surrounding areas to set up emergency water reserves during this period. It sincerely apologizes to its subscribers for the damage that could be caused by works whose sole purpose is to improve access to drinking water.