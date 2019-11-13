After a few days of sickness, Brother Melchior, Professor Albert Tevoedjrè passed away on 6th November 2019 89 years old. Like some political actors, the Honourable Sèdami Romarique Mèdégan Fagla, in an interview, paid tribute to the famous deceased.

In an interview with Fraternité, the Progressive Union’s elected representative, the Honourable Sèdami Romarique Mèdégan Fagla, paid a well-deserved tribute to Djrègbé’s fox. “I would like to bow to the memory of a great Beninese politician who has just left us, I want to appoint Professor Albert Tévoédjrè, Brother Melchior” he said.

For the Member of the Eighth Parliament, Professor Albert Tévoédjrè is one of the political figures who have paved the way for Benin to become a democratic country for the current generation. She is sorry that he left at a time when the country has “modernized” its constitution. “I think that if we are engaged in politics today, it is because others have paved the way. Professor Albert Tevoedjrè is one of them. He passed away at a time when we are modernizing our constitution, the result of the February 1990 Conference of the Nation’s Living Forces, for which he was the brilliant general rapporteur.” Finally, she offers her sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, to the people of Benin and to the entire international community, because Professor Albert Tevoedjrè’s human dimension has transcended Beninese and African borders she pointed out.