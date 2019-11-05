Two structures known for their seriousness have carried out quality control work in several schools with school canteens. The objective of this mission is to improve the quality of meals served to children.

In a report published by Educ’Action on Tuesday 5 November, the situation is clear. Indeed, the Head of the Department of Quality, Analysis and Food Legislation of the Directorate of Food and Applied Nutrition (Dana), Dagbégnon Tossougbo, reported that in their work, they discovered that the food served in canteen schools contains microbes of faecal origin. “Hygienic quality is too microbiologically charged, i.e. it is not clean. Many germs have been found, especially germs of faecal origin,” he denounced.

This is due to several factors, according to the head of department. Many schools do not have a fence. The wind imports the germs and places them on the food served to the learners. Elsewhere, children do not have enough to wash their hands and therefore, meals are infected for consumption. In addition to all this, there is the lack of hygiene of those who serve food. Dagbégnon Tossougbo says that “at the same time as they sell, they talk and use their hands to take money, which is dirty. Normally, before serving the meal, wash your hands with soap and water. Every time they take money, will they wash their hands before serving another person? All this does not make hygiene any easier”.

Some of the saleswomen do not have a health record, although this is a requirement. Others do not have a nose mask while preparing or serving the meal. As they chat, saliva soaks into the meal to be served. This does not guarantee health certainty for children, it should be remembered, whose bodies are frail. All these factors facilitate the contamination of the meal. This can lead to diseases such as vomiting, diarrhea, typhoid fever and others that can lead to death.

How to avoid children infecting

Food infection is not inevitable. It can be avoided if you are careful. That is why it is advisable for good ladies to serve the hot meal to the children. The risk is reduced when the food is hot. Better still, it proposes to school heads to have a hygiene manager who can rigorously monitor the meals served to children. He made it clear that the ongoing awareness-raising efforts are already contributing to a significant reduction in risky behaviour.