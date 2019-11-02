Elements of the Republican Police confronted two alleged thugs in Cocotomey on the night of Friday, 1st to Saturday, 2nd November 2019. They were reportedly about to rob a house when the Republican Police intervened. The exchanges of fire resulted in their neutralization.

Police sources say the two alleged thugs, whose nickname is “Big Baby”, were caught red-handed robbing to take their victim’s Wave 110 S motorcycle with them. At the sight of the police officers, they fled, before opening a few minutes after the fire with a handmade pistol. The response of Soumaïla Yaya’s elements was the size of the provocation. The two alleged thugs have been neutralized.

Operation “Azanhouan”, carried out in recent weeks by the Republican Police, makes it possible to thwart cases of robbery and to get their hands on outlaws that disturb the peace and quiet of peaceful citizens. The Republican Police are inviting the population to help them further in the success of their security mission.