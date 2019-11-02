The head of state’s two parties are playing a game that seems like smoke and mirrors. On Saturday 2 November, some influential members of the Progressive Union are now loyal to the Republican Bloc.

The mercato continues in a very good way despite the reform of the partisan system praised by its progenitors just a year ago. After the cases of Abomey-Calavi and Dangbo, it is now the turn of the commune of Sèmè-Podji to register its transhumants batch. This Saturday, several leaders of Bruno Amoussou’s party left the yellow boat to incestuously marry the prancing horse.

Under the leadership of MP Jonas Gbènamèto, the Republican family welcomes Baobab dissidents who want to experience militant life on the other side. Everything is happening as if it were a strategic repositioning decided by the leaders of both parties to occupy the entire territory before the next municipal elections. Since some opposition groups will be able to take part in communal elections if they are authorised to do so by the election bodies, it is necessary to position themselves well in order to win as many seats as possible.