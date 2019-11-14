Benin now has a law on the financing of political parties. The deputies unanimously adopted it on Thursday, 14 November.

Law 2019-44 specifies the conditions to be met to benefit from this financing and the amount that the State must allocate annually to legally recognised parties. It will be transmitted to the Constitutional Court, which will, unless there is a miracle, authorize the Head of State to promulgate it. It must be said that this is one of the recommendations of the political dialogue that Members of Parliament have just implemented.