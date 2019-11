This Saturday 2 November 2019, the Minister of Sports, Oswald Homéky, gave the top of the 8th edition of the university games on the Abomey-Calavi campus.

The inaugural match pits the Uac football team against the Fashs team. After this match, the Uac and Fss handball teams will still compete on the Abomey-Calavi university campus. Several other cultural and artistic activities are also planned. The festivities end on November 9.