Since his investiture at the head of the National Assembly, the second leading figure in the State, the audiences have multiplied in the cabinet of President Louis Vlavonou. During the day of Tuesday 5 November 2019, he received several personalities from the Republic.

The second personality of the State, President Louis Vlavonou, received in audience in his personal cabinet on Tuesday, 5 November 2019, several personalities. On the one hand, it is a delegation of the National Association of Former Parliamentarians of Benin. It is introduced by Dean Timothy Adanlin. The delegation came to take stock of the national tour that their organization has just completed; and the item on former parliamentarians. In addition to these points, the delegation discussed other subjects of national interest with the President of the National Assembly.

President Louis Vlavonou also received his eminence Rev. Dr Kponjesu Amos HOUNSA, President of the Protestant Methodist Church of Benin. The subject of this hearing relates to the issue of reconciliation and reunification of the Methodist Protestant Church in Benin. The King of Ifangni was also received by the President of the National Assembly as part of the ongoing exchanges to constitutionalize the traditional chieftaincy in Benin.