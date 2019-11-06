President Louis Vlavonou received in audience, on Wednesday 06 November 2019, the Mediator of the Republic, Joseph Gnonlonfoun. For the moment, the content of the exchanges between the two personalities is not known to the general public.

In addition to the Mediator, Louis Vlavonou also received in audience an emissary of the High Council of Kings of Benin. Judith Maffon Gbehinto and Laure Salmon, respectively national president of the Benin Association for the Promotion of the Family and president of the NGO “PLANNING FAMILIAL NATUREL PAR LA GLAIRE CERVIALE” were also in the cabinet of the President of the National Assembly.