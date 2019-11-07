In the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, 6 November, the government was informed of the amnesty law passed by the deputies on 31st October last. Under the said law, citizens in prison or prosecuted for criminal, delinquent and contraventional acts will be released shortly.

Patrice Talon went with exceptional speed. Even before the Constitutional Court gave its approval for the promulgation of the amnesty law, the Head of State reported back to his government. Measures have been taken subject to the decision of the Constitutional Court. These decisions include the immediate release of detainees in the context of the parliamentary elections, if no other charges are brought against them. Prosecutors must also drop charges against those directly or indirectly involved in criminal, contraventional and tortious acts related to the latest legislation.

Prosecutors General are therefore requested to ensure that sentences resulting from the acts concerned are not entered on the criminal records of the concerned persons . The Constitutional Court, in the afternoon of Wednesday 6 November, declared the law to be in conformity with the Constitution. This means that nothing can hold back the 64 people arrested and those to be prosecuted in judicial ties.