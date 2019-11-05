Moïse Kérékou, on Monday 4th November, officially pronounced himself on the order to demolish the residence “the filaos”. He listed the reasons that have motivated his silence since then and those that force him to finally get out of his gongs. This is the whole forum for the purpose.

My share of Truth about the <Filaos>

The General left on 14th October 2015. We mourned more than two years after his death before opening the estate in May 2018. This Succession is ongoing.

Too many ears have retained my language for several reasons. On the one hand, to avoid disturbing the rest of my late Father, May God welcome him to Paradise; and on the other hand, to avoid any unnecessary controversy that could bring discredit to the person of the Head of State for whom I have deep respect. I have also taken care not to shade or cast a shadow on the republican mission that two of my brothers carry out in the State apparatus.

This morning, the Residence les <Filaos> is militarized. A local proverb says that on the delivery bed, the woman is no longer ashamed of her nudity. I believe it is my duty today to enlighten public opinion on the so-called <Filaos> affair.

It all began in February 2017, the President of the Republic (PR) had called on his nephew, Minister Modeste Kerekou, Director of the National Fund for the Promotion and Employment of Youth (FNPEJ) at the time, who reported back to the family as soon as he left court. The interview focused on the Résidence des Filaos. I remember from his report two questions that the PR would have asked him:

1- Did the Kerekou family have in their possession the <papers> of the Residence?

2- If the State decides to sell the Domain to the family, does it have the means to pay?

To the first question, our brother replied that we have not yet started the Succession and that it would be premature to state that the family is in possession of the documents. To the second question, he replied that at a time when they were talking to each other that the family could not afford it. However, our mother Marguerite informed us that in the 2000s, our late father made a deposit of about 3 billion dollars to the Treasury and that we could check to see if it was not part of the purchase of the said Domain. About this personal asset, Minister of State BIO TCHANE knows something about it.

May he remind you that it was after this meeting and the wave of indignation that this information aroused among the People that a friend of our brother Frederick published a telephone conversation in which he affirmed that the family was not attached to any material or terrestrial property and that the General had in his time the possibility of buying any Cotonou but that he did not do so, except for the <Filaos> who saw us all being born from late Yolande our first child to Sarah the youngest. We are a total of 26 (finally we give the real figures for the curious and speculators) and 4 have left. Which brings us back to 22. We are all Beninese and each Beninese has the right to a plot of land on Beninese territory. Each Beninese was born in a house called <family house>. The Residence les <Filaos> is our family home.

It was in May 2018 that we opened the Succession. As of today, the liquidation has not yet been completed and we are suspended from the court decision. The domain buildings, personal effects and all the General’s property are considered <sealed>. Even a pin can’t be touched.

In October 2018, the President of republic and his entourage made a fortuitous raid on the <Filaos> home; the family was not informed or invited, otherwise we would have mobilized to give them a welcome worthy of their rank. It was after two weeks that we knew the reason for the Head of State’s visit when Minister of State KOUPAKI presented the situation to the three family representatives he invited to the Palace for a meeting. They are Colonel Montan KEREKOU, Minister Modeste KEREKOU and Colonel Houssouguèdè Patrice, representing the widow Marguerite KEREKOU who was prevented from attending. The information provided is as follows: the return of the Domaine des <Filaos> to the State Heritage List. The Head of Delegation, Colonel Montan KEREKOU, expressed his surprise that he was told that the <Filaos> were not a private residence. He informed the Minister of State and his staff who assisted him that we are in the middle of an inventory and that we need time to do a better search. However, the General, our father, himself paid the taxes on the estate for a few years and that the family took over by regularly paying taxes which amount to about 3 million of our francs each year.

I did not attend the meeting because I was not invited. I was also absent from the territory. When I returned, I asked to meet the Minister of State for whom I have respect and who received me within 48 hours. We had discussed the status of the Domain. Relying on the advice of the technicians of the National Domain and Land Agency (ANDF), the Government’s position is that the General with regard to his integrity did not deign to make the Land Title (TF) because he did not want to take over a State domain. My position was that precisely with regard to this integrity mentioned if this Domain did not belong to the General, he would have already abandoned the site on 6th April 2006, because we all know him for his intellectual integrity. I mentioned that we have learned from several reliable sources that a payment has been made on this Domain. Has the transformation of the TF been successful? I cannot say, but we will focus on this issue. That it would be nice to consider the Taxes sent as a presumption of ownership while we continue the checks. The Minister of State promised to report to the PR.

We were there when, at the end of March, we received a letter from the PR’s Director of Military Cabinet instructing us to leave. There, it became serious because we were told all the time that it was to honour the memory of Former President KEREKOU that we wanted to proceed with the development of the <Jardins de Mathieu>.

Thanks to the mediation of Minister KEREKOU, the Head of State received a delegation from the Family. The atmosphere was good and courteous, according to our representatives. Absent, I was unable to attend the meeting. A family photo crowned the audience. As a good family man, the Head of State was very receptive. He regretted that the Ministry of the Living Environment had not presented the Project to us beforehand. He also pointed out that he was not aware that families lived there. That he would give instructions for the Minister in charge of the file to receive us.

I myself led the family delegation to the Ministry of the Environment. The Garden Project on which a Memorial to the Dead will be erected was presented by Minister TONATO. In response, the family wanted the existing buildings not to be destroyed but rather to be taken into account in the development plan. These colonial-style buildings constituted a national heritage. At a time when Benin has become the African champion for the restitution of art objects, we believe that the State has every interest in keeping the buildings intact and helping the Family to renovate the main building where the General lived for half a century, i.e. 50 years from 1965 to 2015; with a view to making it a Museum of Human Memory. Minister TONATO has asked us to express our grievance in a letter that he will send to the Head of State, whose sensitivity for culture he knows.

At the end of August, SBEE and SONEB agents came to cut off power and water without notice, even though we were not late with invoices. The next day, a Republican Guard detachment came to take possession of the site. They did not stop us from going in and out, coming and going in and out of the house.

In the meantime, with the agreement of the Family, I took care to meet some personalities from the country who have collaborated with the General and who know the history so that they can intervene with the High Authority so that the Buildings are not razed to the ground. Some called me back to inform me of their actions, others remained without news. It is the place to thank Presidents Amoussou, Houngbédji, Batoko and Tiando who called me back to ask me about the situation. As for our brother Minister KEREKOU, he did not fail to discuss it with personalities close to the PR’s power and family so that the State could reverse its initial position. Colonel Montan coordinated all our actions. omitted to report to the President of republic.

In September, we received by bailiff’s writ the Order of the Court of First Instance for the purpose of Moving President KEREKOU’s Effects. This was followed by a Bailiff’s Letter asking us to take all the necessary steps to make the move possible. Noting that the State sent the Case to Justice, we had taken a lawyer who opposed this Justice Decision; happy to be able to finally defend ourselves and rely on the impartiality of our Justice, in which we trust that it will say the law.

Last week, I personally wrote to the Head of State to request an audience to bring to his attention new elements that could definitively establish General Mathieu KEREKOU’s property rights on the Estate. I have not yet received any feedback from the Presidency.

It was a great surprise to us that a hearing is scheduled for next Monday at the Tribunal to see the bailiff again yesterday inform us that he will proceed this morning at 8:00 am to enforce the Order. As I write my Part of Truth, two military vehicles and a tank carrier are in position at <Filaos>.

General Mathieu KEREKOU lived for the Beninese people. He invested himself body and soul for the well-being of the People and for Peace in every Beninese home. This People whom he loved so much, and who returned it to him in a beautiful way, had the right to the Truth.

General Mathieu KEREKOU sacrificed himself and his family in the responsible exercise of State Power. This Residence is the minimum that can be granted to him because he does not have another house in Cotonou. But we still believe that he did buy it because he told me one day, briefly, it was the old one from my departure to take office as Ambassador to Turkey: <<<It’s not for sale.>>

I know that I can count on the wisdom of the Head of State who knew General Mathieu KEREKOU. I also believe in its ability to transcend internal contradictions.

Finally, I would like to ask the following question to the fierce opponents who are determined to destroy this legacy at all costs: <<<Are you so hostile towards the General and his work for the good that you cannot bear to see him rest in peace?>>

Moses Kerekou