A few days before the celebration of his 90th birthday, “Brother Melchior“, Professor Albert Tévoedjrè passed from life to death. The announcement of his death was made very early this Wednesday 6th November 2019. Since then, words of homage have rained down to pay tribute to the memory of the illustrious deceased.

Suffering for a few months, “Brother Melchior” passed away at the age of 89 when he should reach 90 on 10th November . Since the announcement of his death, messages have been pouring in to recognize the greatness of the worthy son who has just left us.

The president of the study and research group on democracy and economic and social development (Gerddes-Africa), also recognized the patriotic sense of the disappeared. To put Sadikou Alao, Professor Abert Tevoedjrè is an unforgettable elder who combines fidelity and patriotic convictions.

“Eternal respect and fidelity to the patriotic convictions of our unforgettable elder Albert Tevoedjrè” Mr Sadikou Alao.

Born on 10th November 1929 in Porto-Novo, Albert Tévoedjrè is an intellectual who marked his time beyond the borders of his native Benin and a political actor who undoubtedly left his mark on the country’s political history.